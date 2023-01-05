Nov. 27th, 1946—Jan. 1, 2023

RUPERT—Lynn Allen Hunsaker, 76, longtime resident of Rupert, Idaho, and recently of St. George, Utah, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, in St. George, Utah, after a brief illness.

Lynn was born of goodly parents—DeVon P. Hunsaker and Irene Smith, November 27th, 1946, at Christensen Maternity Home in Rupert, Idaho. He was sandwiched between his older siblings Louise (DeWayne) Bywater of Pocatello ID, and Glenn (Susan) Hunsaker of Rigby, ID, and his younger siblings Ron (Susan) Hunsaker of Gilbert, AZ, Dee (Julie) Hunsaker of Rupert Idaho, Jolene Hunsaker of Rupert Idaho, Charlotte Reedy of Rupert Idaho, Karen (Tom) Tucker of Pocatello ID. Lynn grew up on the family dairy farm on the Snake River south of Rupert, as well as the homestead the family drew on the north side of town. He spent those early years bonding over farm work with his three brothers, three sisters, and lots of cousins. He knew and loved all his cousins and cherished the cousin dinners they held together later in life.

Lynn graduated from Minico High School, then served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West Mexico Mission. It was on his mission that he developed a deep love for and desire to serve people. Following his mission, he returned home and 1969 found him attending Idaho State University, where he met the love of his life, Linda Lois Hall. They were married October 24, 1969, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. After graduation from Idaho State University, Lynn, Linda, and their small family moved back to Rupert and purchased a farm next to his parents.

In Rupert they were blessed with five children, Amy, Brian, Kate, Adam, and Tim. Their family continued to expand as they welcomed their “bonus children” Brady Belnap, Amy Jo (Armstrong) Hunsaker, Adam Maxfield, Jennifer (Johnson) Hunsaker, and Stephanie (Bresee) Hunsaker.

His grandkids were the greatest blessings in his life. His favorite activity in the whole world was to spend time with Jeffrey (Angy) Hunsaker, Ryker Belnap, Kitanna (Carson) Taylor, Scott Hunsaker, Aiden Maxfield, Annika (Gustavo) Hunsaker, Dasani (Josh) Gibson, Brannen Maxfield, Darby (Jakob) Leishman, Caleb Maxfield, David Hunsaker, Jonathan Hunsaker, London Hunsaker, Samuel Hunsaker, Roman Hunsaker, Hannah Hunsaker, and Von Hunsaker.

The only thing that could possibly surpass his love for his grandchildren was his love for his great grandchildren William and Ian Hunsaker.

Lynn was very involved in his community, including serving as Minidoka County Commissioner, Twin Falls and St George Temple workers, and as Bishop of the Rupert Third Ward where he was blessed to perform many marriages and conduct many, many funerals. People knew he loved them and trusted him to stand at the crossroads of important events in their lives.

With his dad and brothers, Lynn farmed Riverview Dairy. On the farm, many cousins—as well as neighborhood kids—learned to work, moving pipe, milking cows, and driving truck. Many multi-generational friendships were built in those years down on the river.

Lynn continued to farm until he developed Multiple Myeloma in 2011. After chemo treatment, Lynn could no longer tolerate the Idaho cold, and he and Linda moved to St. George Utah. There they made many friends and shared wonderful experiences for nine years. Lynn continually found ways to be useful and of service to his neighbors. Everyone was his friend and he loved to share his sense of humor with all of them.

Lynn loved following sporting events; he was a Dodgers fan since he was a young boy and had a small radio under his pillow. He shared this love with his children and they often got on the phone to watch games together—MLB, Golden Knights hockey, World Cup soccer, and the NFL.

Above all else, Lynn most valued Linda and his children and grandchildren. He and Linda logged many thousands of miles attending graduations, games, weddings, plays, baptisms, and ordinations. He wanted his grandchildren to know he wasn’t too old to hang out with them, even when it included jumping off a 15-foot houseboat at Lake Powell. He loved his children and grandchildren with everything he had and always ended his calls with “love you.”

Lynn never knew a stranger. He attended the ball games, events, and presentations of not only his own family but also the grandchildren of his friends. Once he met his children’s friends, he always asked about them, their children, and the things going on in their lives. He somehow kept track of everyone and made everyone feel special.

He is survived by his precious wife of 53 years, Linda; his children, and grandchildren; as well as all his siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents DeVon and Irene Hunsaker, and in-laws Vernon and Lois Hall.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Bloomington Hills 1st Ward, 1130 East Brigham Road, St. George, Utah. Additional services will be held later this year in Rupert, ID.

Lynn’s love for life was only surpassed by his love for everyone he met. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you take an extra moment to love and care for your fellow man. Lynn would love it.