May 3, 1957—Oct. 10, 2021

Lynn Aileen Pruett, 63 of Filer, Idaho went Home to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls due to COVID. Her family was with her.

Lynn was born on May 3, 1957 in Los Angeles, California to Marie (Wert) Pruett and Donald C. Pruett.

She graduated from John Burroughs High School (1975) in Burbank, California. She started her working career and was working at Medi–Ride when she moved to Idaho.

Lynn worked at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center and would have retired this May, 2022 after 32 years. She was a hard worker. Lynn love to camp, travel, crafts, riding her horse, and being with her family. Her dad raced for many years with NASCAR and her brother, Dana also raced for NASCAR. Lynn was always with them.

She also had a big heart for animals. Lynn had always wanted a horse since she was little. She finally got her first horse then Lynn and her parents bought their first two Morgan horses. She sure loved her Agi. She spent a lot of time riding the trails in California with family and friends. She loves to take her nephew, Ryan with her. After they had gotten a few horses, Lynn and her parents started showing their horses.

She was a member of the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Buhl, Idaho. Lynn loved the Lord.

Lynn was preceded in death by her dad, Don; her mom, Marie; her brother, Dana; her grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.

Surviving Lynn is her sister, Donna Downs of Filer, Idaho; nephew Ryan Downs of Filer; her sister-in-law, Christie Pruett of Twin Falls; her niece, Kindra (Courtney) Ehrmantraut of Twin Falls; great-niece and nephew, Chloe and Josiah, her aunt, Yoko Wert of Texas; she also leaves behind her little dog Findlay; also surviving are many extended family members and friends. Lynn passed away shortly after her mother, Marie and will rest in Buhl, Idaho as well.

A joint Life Celebration will be held for Lynn and her mother Marie on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Calvary Assembly of God Church, 110 Fruitland Ave., Buhl, ID with Pastor Clifford Silvers officiating. A Graveside Dedication service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho.

All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Lynn’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.