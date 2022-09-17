May 3, 1943 - Sept. 4, 2022

Lynda Marie Brady, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, companion, and friend left this world peacefully on September 4, 2022, at age 79.

Lynda was born to Louis and Ruby Dauplaise on May 3, 1943, in New London, CT. After graduating from high school, Lynda attended the University of Idaho, where she studied business.

On September 13, 1963, she married William Jenkins and they welcomed their daughter Lorri. William passed away suddenly in November of 1965.

Lynda married Ronald D. Brady on November 25, 1968, and moved to Filer, Idaho, together they started their married life with Lynda's daughter Lorri and Ron's son Mark, and were then blessed with two sons, Mike and Aaron.

Lynda and Ron spent many years in Filer, Idaho enjoying the country life, their family, and friends with many outside activities, camping, motorcycle riding, enjoying their kid's school events, and all their family pets. Her husband Ronald D. Brady passed away in 1995.

Lynda was very strong in her faith as an active member of St. Edwards Roman Catholic Church in Twin Falls, where she was involved for many years supporting the community. Lynda spent her career working for the Filer School District, Lamb Weston, and the College of Southern Idaho.

In her retirement years, Lynda was able to enjoy spending time with her parents in their later years. She spent many afternoons taking them on day trips and visiting with them about their lives.

Lynda also enjoyed spending time with her family, enjoying her beautiful garden, her beloved dog Marty, RV trips with her companion Bob Metzler, traveling across the US, seeing family and friends, and most recently spending her winters in Yuma, AZ. She really enjoyed meeting people from around the US, playing golf, reading, and spending time in her RV, or at home in the kitchen, creating delicious meals and baking for her children, grandchildren, friends, and neighbors.

Her family and friends will miss her high-energy spirit, her laugh, and her ability to create a warm, beautiful space to come back home to.

Lynda was preceded in death by her husbands, William Jenkins and Ronald D. Brady, her parents, Louis and Ruby Dauplaise, and her sister Lorraine Dauplaise.

She is survived by her children, Mark D. Brady (Barbara) and grandson Matthew, Lorri L. Brady Jackson (Joe) and grandson Joey, Mike E. Brady (Shannon), and grandson Connor and his wife (Callie) and great-granddaughter (Kemper), Ronald Aaron Brady, and grandson Tristan.

Graveside services will be held at the Filer Cemetery on October 1, 2022 at 4:00 pm with a family and friends gathering at Pebble Pond Golf Course Clubhouse following the service.

It was Lynda's wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to the Filer High School Home Economics Program c/o US Bank, 300 Main St., Los Altos, CA 94022. To Lynda Brady Account #1537