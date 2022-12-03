Lynda Jean Fitzsimons

Sept. 10, 1039—Nov. 13, 2022

SALEM, Ore. — November 13, 2022, Lynda Jean (Brown) Harvey Fitzsimons entered into God’s loving care at Capitol Manor Care Center in Salem, Oregon.

Lynda was born September 10, 1939, to Eugene (Gene), and Vera Orm Brown in Twin Falls, Idaho. She grew up in Kimberly attending Kimberly Public Schools until graduation in 1957. She attended the University of Idaho for three years graduating from Northwest Nazarene College with a teaching certificate in Home Economics.

She is preceded in death by her parents Vera and Gene Brown and her husband Maurice Fitzsimons.

She is survived by her daughter, Lorrie Hart (Charles); grandsons: Will Hart and Owen Hart; son, Lance Harvey (Peggy); stepchildren: Jim Fitzsimons (Annette), Anne Challoner, Janie Poss and Jim Fitzsimons. She is also survived by her sister, Marguerite Wallace (Harvey), niece, Patty (Mike) Willkie, nephew, Mike (Kelly) Wallace, cousins: Barbara Barker, and Betty (Dale) Willard.

The time and date for a Memorial services will be announced in the Spring.