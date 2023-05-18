Aug. 14, 1924—May 11, 2023

BOISE — Lyle Dean Novak went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2023. Lyle was born August 14, 1924, in Miller, Nebraska, to Joseph A. Novak and Grace Hart Novak. Lyle lived in Miller until 1939 when the family moved to Buhl, Idaho.

Lyle graduated from Buhl High School in 1942 and enlisted in the Army in March 1943. In September 1944, Lyle joined the Paratroops and was a member of the 17th and 82nd Airborne. On March 24, 1945, Lyle was one of the paratroopers who jumped into battle during Operation Varsity allowing the allies to move further into Germany. Lyle was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor during his service in WWII, along with other medals of distinction.

After his discharge in 1946, he returned to Buhl, Idaho and began his 60-year career as a custom home builder in the Magic Valley. In 1950, Lyle met and married Phyllis A. Tews and had three children, Geralynn, Gaylene, and Larren.

Romans 1:17 says the righteous live by faith. Lyle had 98 years of life, 63 years of marriage, went to church every Sunday, and work every Monday. Lyle lived his life by faith, the way God intended, with humility, compassion for others, and love for his family. His laugh was contagious, his stories of WWII were eye opening, his ability to remind us how proud he was of us and how he loved his family unconditionally was special.

Lyle is survived by his children: Geralynn (James) Patterson, Gaylene Munroe, and Larren (Irene) Novak; three grandchildren: Jennifer Novak, Erin Novak, and Jeremy (Becky) Munroe; three step-grandchildren: Mark (Heidi) Munroe, Jason (Gretchen) Munroe, and Ann Munroe (Dan Neef) and eleven great-grandchildren; brothers: Larry Novak and Ronald Novak and a sister, Marilyn Ashford. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (Tews) Novak, his parents, Joseph A. and Grace Novak, a brother, Norman Novak, and a sister JoAnn Meredith.

A celebration of Lyle’s life will be held Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Friendship Celebration Lutheran Church, 765 E. Chinden Blvd., Meridian, ID. A viewing will be held prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Twin Falls Cemetery, 2350 4th Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Luke’s Hospice.