Jan. 10, 1933—April 26, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Lula Kruger has gone to be with her Lord and loved ones in Heaven on Wednesday April 26, 2023. She was born on January 10, 1933 to Louis Cord Meyer and Matilda (Jagels) Meyer in Clover, Idaho, and was 1 of 7 children raised on the 80 acre farm.

Lula was born, baptized, confirmed and married in Clover, Idaho. She loved her Lord and was a member at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls, Idaho. She attended Clover Christian Elementary School and then Filer High School. During her years in high-school she played snare drums in the Filer Wildcat School band and graduated as the Class Salutatorian. After high school she met the love of her life, Frank Kruger.

She married Frank Kruger on June 10, 1951, at Clover Lutheran Church. Frank and Lula then lived in Twin Falls during their 50 years of marriage. Lula continued to live in Twin Falls until her passing April 26, 2023. Lula was very proud of the 4 children she raised with Frank. (Roger, Mike, Toni and Mark).

Lula was able to be a stay-at-home mom while her children were young. Later she joined the staff at Rahe’s Accounting Office where she worked for several years.

Lula and Frank retired together and then she pursued her skills as a seamstress, she embroidered beautiful quilts for her grandchildren and displayed her cooking skills. Her apple pie and 8 layer cake were just 2 of the many family favorites. Lula was a perfectionist. Everything she did she took seriously and did it right the 1st time.

Lula enjoyed gardening. She had the most perfectly shaped hedge in Twin Falls. She loved being outdoors camping, water skiing and fishing with Frank, family and close friends. Frank and Lu enjoyed several vacations together, her favorites included their Germany trip and their Hawaiian Cruise. Together they crossed the United States in their RV.

Lula enjoyed her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Grandkids: Brian, Brandon, Brittany, Beth, Jon, Mathew, Mike, Valerie and Crystal.

Great-Grandkids: Ava and Cash Kruger (Brian), Olivia, Lucy, Jack and Nora Thomas (Brittany), Tinley, Beckham and Leighton Koelsch (Beth), Triton and Mason Edmondson (Mathew), Taylor, Brylee and Jayse Edmondson (Mike)

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Kruger; parents, Louis and Matilda Meyer; sister, Beulah Meyer and Esther Barnes; brothers, Edwin, Martin and Irwin Meyer and granddaughter, Beth Kruger.

Lula is survived by her sister, Paula Lutz; her children, Roger (Donna) Twin Falls, Michael, Longview WA , Toni Kruger, Gig Harbor, WA and Mark (Suzette) Bremerton, WA.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 3, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Twin Falls, with Pastor Roger Sedlmayr officiating. Services are under the direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.