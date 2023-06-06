Nov. 5, 1928 - June 4, 2023

Lud Samuel Mahler passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2023, surrounded by family. Lud was born November 5, 1928 in Kimama, Idaho to Ludwig and Maria (Rott) Mahler.

Lud was the tenth of fourteen children, twelve siblings deceased, survived by John Mahler the youngest. Lud and Ella Mae "Molly" (Storey) were married on February 9, 1948 in Elko, NV, celebrating 71 years of marriage on February 9, 2019.

Lud and Molly lived in Kellogg, Idaho for several years in the 1950's and Rupert, Idaho and at their current residence, the farm in Rupert for 62 years. Lud and Molly had four children, Herbert Samuel (Sam) Mahler (deceased), Mike Mahler, Ann Mahler Duncan and Trina (Jill) Mahler Dunn.

Lud is well known for his work ethic, love of family and musical talent. Anyone that has known Lud knows he is the first to show up and help others.

Lud started working at an early age, topping beets, pitching hay and coyote pelts. Lud courted Molly in 1947 and they were married in 1948. Lud and Molly moved to Kellogg, ID, where Lud worked for Bunker Hill Mining Corp. While in Kellogg, Lud and Molly had their two son's Herbert Samuel Mahler (deceased) and Michael Lee Mahler.

In 1954 Lud and Molly moved back to Rupert, ID. Lud started two Milk Routes haul milk cans, picking up milk around the Oakley Basin for several decades. Lud farmed not only their 80-acre farm but also Molly's father's 60 acres and two other farms adjacent to their farm.

Lud enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing the guitar. Lud enjoyed card games, pinnacle and poker. Lud was always up for a good joke and a funny picture. His sense of humor was beyond measure.

Lud played countless benefit dances to raise funds to assist families in need. Lud played at the Blue Room in Rupert, and the Trophy Club in Eden for many decades. The most treasured events were the jam sessions at friends homes, the main event being the 4th of July Jam Session and potluck held at Lud and Molly farm for over 30 years.

Lud was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters, son, and his loving wife, Molly of 71 years, 3 months and 11 days. Lud is survived by his son, Mike Mahler (Jan), daughters, Ann Mahler Duncan (Patti) and Trina (Jill) Mahler Dunn, brother, John Mahler, grandchildren, Jody Mahler Weir, Thayne Mahler, Susan Mahler DuCote, Sarah Mahler Reece, Dennis Mahler, Kelly Mahler Martinez and Elizabeth Mahler Hall and 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends that are considered family.

Services are being held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho 83350, with burial services following at Rupert Cemetery.

Please join the family for a meal and to share memories at the McGregor Building at Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road, Rupert, Idaho, following the funeral.