LuAnn Hogg

LuAnn Hogg of Burley, Idaho passed away on Monday morning, May 2, 2022. She rose above her trials and found joy in all she did. Those who knew her felt her strong spirit and devout faith. She often said, "Jesus is my best friend," and lived her life accordingly. Her quick wit, easy laugh and hopeful words will be missed by all.

LuAnn was born in Oakley, Idaho to Vanness and Verda Anderson. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in which she held many callings. Her favorite calling was teaching in the primary.

She married Paul Hogg on September 24, 1954. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 16, 1976.

LuAnn was the mother of 7 children: Debra (deceased), Kathy Gibson (Tom) of Mesa, Arizona, Linda Johnson (Karl) of McKinney, Texas, Gary Hogg (Emily) of Huntsville, Utah, Sally Hall (Greg) of Burley, Idaho, Paula McAfee (David) of Burley, Idaho, Verda Hutchison (Jeremy - deceased) of Burley Idaho. She has 20 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

There will be a viewing from 5 to 7 on Monday, May 9th at Morrison Funeral Home at 188 South Highway 24, Rupert, Idaho. The funeral services will be held at the Pella 1st Ward Church at 160 West 400 South, Burley, Idaho at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10th. There will also be a viewing from 10 to 10:45 prior to the funeral service. A live webcast of the funeral will be available at morrisonfuneralhome.net at this link: https://youtu.be/52Nk42ot1HQ.