Jan. 21, 1929—April 8, 2023

RUPERT—Louise Marie Schab, 94, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Hiland Estates in Burley. She was born in Rupert, January 21, 1929, to Bruno and Else Sack. She attended local schools and graduated from Rupert High School and latter from Pocatello Cosmetology School.

She established herself and business providing years of service to all of her clients while operating Louise’s Beauty Salon. She married Jack Schab at the Rupert United Methodist Church on October 19, 1952 they latter had three children Steve, Joann and Shirley. She enjoyed many hobbies like needle work, cooking and tending to her grandchildren.

Louise is survived by her children: Steve (Angie) Schab of Rupert and Joann (Tracy) Frank of Twin Falls, her grandchildren: Ryan (Samatha) Schab and Kyle Schab and Michael and Matthew Frank, and 6 great-grandchildren, one brother, Ray Sack of Denver, Colorado.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jack and one daughte,r Shirley, her sisters: Francis Klamm and Gertude Ruff

Viewing for family and friends will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023 at Rupert United Methodist Church with Brenda Sene officiating Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.