June 3, 1938 - Sept. 14, 2022

GOODING — Louise Katherine Ervin, 84, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

Louise was born on June 3, 1938 in Roberts, Idaho, the daughter of John and Marceline Becker.

She was raised and educated in Blackfoot at St. Margaret's Catholic School. The family moved to Gooding in 1952 when she was in the 8th grade. She graduated from Gooding High School in 1956.

Louise married Lawrence Ray Ervin on August 5, 1956 in Gooding at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church.

She is survived by: her husband, Lawrence Ervin; three sons: Dan (Denise) Ervin, Mike (Betty) Ervin and David (Cindy) Ervin; one daughter, Theresa (Les) Patterson; eight brothers; four sisters; 19 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; one brother; two sisters-in-law; and one grandchild.

A viewing will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel with a Rosary Service to begin at 6:30 pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Gooding.

Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be made in Louise's name to: The North Canyon Medical Center – Chapel Fund. You may do so by visiting the Giving Back tab at www.northcanyon.org or pick-up a donation card from Demaray Funeral Service.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.