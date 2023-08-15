Jan. 2, 1941—Aug. 8, 2023

BURLEY — Louis Merle Bequette, an 82-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, in Twin Falls.

Louis was born January 2, 1941, in Oakland, California. He had two sisters and four brothers.

He is survived by his sons, Ryan Bolton, Karl Bolton and Louis Jr. Bequette; his grandchildren, Amanda Ash, Matthew Johnson Bequette and Dale Bolton; one brother, Frederick; and a sister, Joanne. He was preceded in death by one sister, Pauline; brothers, Homer Dale, George, and Glenn; and his wife, Rhoda Pearl. She passed three years ago after a lengthy illness. Louis provided her with loving care, never faltering in his devotion to her.

While he was young, he and his brother, Dale, traveled extensively for years within the eastern seaboard states, working as they went. On their return to California, Louis worked nights at an ammunition plant and ran a dairy farm during the day. At this time, he was in his late 20s. He and Dale also did carpentry.

In 1971 they were sent by their union to build a hospital in Bella Bella – a small fishing village on the upper west coast of Canada. It was here that he met his wife, a beautiful lady from the Heiltsuk tribe named Rhoda Pearl. Rhoda brought her two sons with her. Louis treated them as his own.

In 1983, the family moved to Spirit River, Alberta, Canada, to a cattle farm that Louis had purchased. This was where their son, Louis, Jr., was born. They lived there about 11 years then moved to Central California. After a few years in California, Louis bought a farm near Burley, Idaho, where he had since resided.

One of Louis’s favorite pastimes was to visit with his neighbors, a group of kind and upstanding people whose company he enjoyed.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Pella Cemetery, located at 361 W. 400 S., of Burley.

Family and friends may gather at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Thursday, prior to graveside service.

A webcast of the graveside service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.