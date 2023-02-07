May 6, 1929—Jan. 30, 2023

BURLEY — Lorna Frost Turner, age 93, of Burley, peacefully left this earthly existence on January 30 , 2023, surrounded by her family.

Lorna was born in Burley, Idaho, on May 6, 1929, to Ira and Vyla Frost. She was the fifth child to join the Frost family and four more would come after her. Lorna was raised on a farm outside of Burley in the Unity area. She talked about all the fun times the family had growing up there, swimming in the canal and sleeping on the haystack and about the hard work required of them. Working in the fields was not her favorite, but she did it and knew it was necessary if they wanted to have a successful harvest. Lorna loved school, loved to read, and had a lot of friends. Tragedy struck the Frost family when her brother, Myron, was killed during World War II.

When Lorna got to her teenage years, attending dances at the Y-Dell was a favorite activity. Lorna met a handsome guy, Kenneth Turner, from Declo, at one of those dances. They courted and were married on Oct. 16, 1947, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They moved to Albion where Kenneth went to college.

Their first child, Darla, was born in 1948, and their second child, Kenneth, was born in 1950. Kenneth graduated with a Teaching degree, and they moved to Filer where he taught in a two-room schoolhouse. They spent several summers working at a service station in the desert between Salt Lake City and Wendover, Utah. Kenneth eventually got a job in the Cassia school district and they moved to Burley.

In 1955, Kenneth and Lorna, along with Kenneth’s parents, Alma and Venice Turner, opened the Fabric Center in Burley. Another son, Roger, joined the family in 1958. About this time, Kenneth and Lorna bought a farm in the Unity area, where they farmed, as well as taught school and managed the Fabric Center. Two more sons joined the family – Stan, in 1962, and Brad, in 1964.

Lorna had many talents, including writing poetry, stories, skits, and road shows. She was a beautiful seamstress and was an excellent quilter. She was heavily involved in supporting her children in their activities—sewing outfits, laundering uniforms, chauffeuring them to practices, attending performances.

Lorna loved to entertain and was always planning a party. Her Fourth of July parties were a community and family tradition. Her Halloween parties were also a big hit. She loved having people to her home, always made everyone feel welcome, and ensured they went home with a full stomach. Their home was often a central hub and boarding place for many family reunions.

She fancied herself a good water skier and was quite proud that she water skied at the age of 60. She also volunteered as a tutor teaching English. She was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served in many callings. She and Kenneth served in the Logan Temple for three years. They also served a church mission in the New Jersey Morristown Mission. In their golden years, they spent much of their time supporting their grandkids in their various activities. They were loving, kind and exemplary parents and grandparents.

Kenneth and Lorna loved camping and fishing with family and spent many summers at Henry’s Lake and Yellowstone. They traveled to Hong Kong, Mexico, Canada, Alaska, the Caribbean and other places. They spent many winters in St. George, Utah and Yuma, Arizona, traveling around with Kenneth’s brothers and their wives.

Towards the end of her life, Lorna spent many years taking care of Kenneth, who became slowly and increasingly disabled by a crippling disease. She provided this care with complete devotion and never a complaint.

Lorna was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her siblings, Eunice Read, Thelma Jackson, Marian Harper, Myron Frost, Gerald Frost, and Kathryn Goodfellow. She is survived by two sisters, Irma Lindsay and Celia Gilmore; her children, Darla (Bruce, deceased) Burtenshaw, Ken (Angie) Turner, Roger (LeeAnn) Turner, Stan (Darcel) Turner, Brad (Raquel) Turner; 30 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Lorna’s amazing caregivers for the past eight years, Travis and Jill Turner and Chelsie and Eric Drake. Their kind loving care allowed her to stay in her home until her death. Also, Minidoka Home Health & Hospice caregivers, Kathy Hines, and the hospice caregivers from Harrison’s Hope Hospice who so lovingly served her. A special thanks to her end-of-life caregivers Barbara West, Sarah West, Kippy Asher, Dan Hendricks, Tonya Marie, and Gil Miller.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Unity 1st Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Kevin Mallory officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.