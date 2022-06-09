Lori A. Ridley

Jan. 11, 1958—June 6, 2022

FILER — Lori Ann Moore-Ridley, age 64, of Filer, Idaho passed away on June 6, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Lori was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on January 11, 1958 to Joann and Charles Moore. She attended School in Buhl, Idaho except for two years in Filer, Idaho and graduated from Buhl High School in 1977.

Lori married Steve Ridley in 1976. Together they had six children. Lori was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed spending her time with family. Every Sunday the family gathers at the Ridley’s homeplace for dinner.

She worked at Square One doing woodworking. Lori ran the Filer High School concessions stand for years and was dearly missed when she left a few years ago. She was a substitute teacher for Filer School District. She left memorable marks with all the students and staff.

She is survived by her husband; her daughters, Melissa (Scott) Brandhagen, Melinda (Jacob) Hammond, Tiffany (Cody) Bridwell, Whitney (Skyler) Collins and Callie (Zach) Yearsley; and one son, Casey (Meghann) Ridley; her brothers and sisters; and 15 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by both parents, and father-in-law, Robert Ridley.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Filer High School, 3915 Wildcat Way #2300, Filer, Idaho 83328. In honor of Lori please wear cheerful colored clothing to the service.

