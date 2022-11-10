Aug. 31, 1951 - Oct. 5, 2022

HOMEDALE — Loren Robert Adams, 71, passed away in Homedale, Idaho on October 5, 2022. He was born on August 31, 1951, in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was the son of Lawrence R, and Pauline I Adams of Wendell, Idaho, where he attended school and graduated. Loren's favorite sport in high school was football, in which he lettered.

He was also a caring and compassionate brother to two younger sisters to whom he would read bedtime stories to. They will always remember The Boy and the North Wind.

Loren worked alongside his father through high school working on, and repairing, farm machinery. He had an extreme talent in this field so when he graduated from high school he attended college in Denver, Colorado, and graduated from Denver Automotive & Diesel Tech School.

Loren returned back to the Magic Valley to pursue his career in the Twin Falls area. He worked for several years for United Automotive, until an injury forced him to retire and change careers. Loren became interested in electronics and attended college courses in Pocatello, and Idaho Falls where he earned his degree.

He moved to Heyburn, Idaho and opened his own business in Burley. Loren's business in Burley, Video Audio Tech, repaired all electronics. He was also involved in teaching a high school class on electronics at the Burley High School for several years. Loren retired in 2005.

Loren and Martelle Norris were married in January of 1977. Loren was blessed with two stepchildren, Leslie Ann, and Scott Norris.

Loren loved being in the mountains, on the water, and playing pinochle with his family. He and Martelle spent every weekend they could camping or on the lake fishing. After his retirement they spent four winters in Yuma, AZ, before settling down in the Boise area.

Loren leaves behind the love of his life Martelle Adams; his stepdaughter, Leslie Ann Settles of Caldwell, Idaho. His grandchildren, Melissa Settles of Caldwell, and Alysha Sweet of Boise. His brothers, Larry (Diane), Lyle (Pat), Rodney (Colleen) and Keith. His sisters, Linda Boguslawski and Kathy Adams.

He was preceded in death by his grandson Marcus Settles, and brother-in-law Phyllip Boguslawski.

A graveside service for the family will be held at the Wendell Cemetery on November 19, 2022.