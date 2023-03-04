March 14, 1946 - Jan. 23, 2023

Born to Glen and Helen Cannon in Hermosa Beach, California, on March 14, 1946, Loren Glen Cannon peacefully passed on January 23, 2023, at the age of 76, after a short battle with cancer.

Loren is survived by his four children: Cassie, Renn, Marshall, and Jeff; along with eight grandchildren: Phoebe, Sam, Paige, Brooks, Cooper, Sophia, Oscar, and Malcom.

Loren was the younger of two sons that Helen and Glen raised in Twin Falls, Idaho, where they moved shortly after Loren's birth in California. He was a rowdy teenager interested in Judo, motorcycles, shotgun blasts, cool new technology, and his friends. Most of all, Loren was fascinated by a girl named Kristine Alice Wadsworth. Their relationship started while in their teens and would last their lifetimes and beyond.

Together, Kristy and Loren had five children, although one, John Gregory, did not survive long after his birth. They began their family in Twin Falls, Idaho, and together, Loren and Kristy worked hard to provide for their children, as he finished college and she cared for their home and volunteered with many charitable organizations.

As the years progressed, the couple spent years remodeling their house at 9th Avenue North into their dream home. With his mother, Loren ran the Cannon & Cannon CPA practice and became successful with the support and love of Kristy, who managed their home while their children were growing into teenagers.

Loren pursued his hobbies of lifting weights, talking to people around the world from his ham radio room, and bringing home the first VCR and personal computer in the neighborhood.

As their children grew and started moving into adulthood, Kristy and Loren would see their family relocating to California, themselves seeking new employment, and the whole family starting over. Loren would become a Class-A truck driver, and Kristy a Costco Manager. Together, they made homes out of rentals they lived in for years until all their children were off living their adult lives.

During their middle-aged years, Loren and Kristy would be blessed with grandchildren and the ability to love them while living once again in their own home, which they loved to share especially during holidays. Many moments would become cherished memories, as the couple's lives and circumstances evolved. As they reached their 60s, the couple would look back on their years of financial turbulence with a deep sigh, but they were also looking forward to a retirement filled with great opportunities for family togetherness, travel and exploration, and plenty of well-earned relaxation with each other and with friends.

At this point in their relationship, cancer came into their lives. Kristy became sick while Loren became devastated, yet in true form to the couple's spirit, they did not stop living. Together, they moved back to Idaho and once again built a home while fighting Kristy's cancer until her passing in 2014.

In his last eight years, Loren found himself without the love of his life. He was determined to fulfill her wishes, turning personal struggles into successes while maintaining connections to his children and grandchildren who rallied around him. As Loren made his way through his 70s, he enjoyed the home he and Kristy made, ATV rides with friends, and taking his grandchildren to the firing range. Loren continued to relish being a loving antagonist to his family, yet all the while Loren's love of Kristy never left him.

Loren Glen Cannon is now off to find Kristy, and give her all his love once again.

Loren's Celebration of Life is March 25, 2023, from 1:00-3:30 p.m. at the Stonehouse, 709 E. Park Blvd. in Boise, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.