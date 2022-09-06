Loren Edward Herzinger

Oct. 31, 1928 – Sept. 4, 2022

The following was written by our beloved dad whom we will carry in our hearts forever.

Corinthians 5:8 “We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.”

Born in a farmhouse southeast of Buhl on Halloween, 1928, to Edward and Olga (Kubik) Herzinger. Loren attended Syringa Country School for eight years and Buhl High School, graduating in 1946.

He served two years with the Idaho State Guard and three years in the Idaho National Guard.

On November 14, 1948, after six years of courtship, Loren married Norma Lou Stample, daughter of William and Grace (DeMoss) Stample.

In 1951 they purchased a farm in the Castleford area, where they resided and farmed. Loren served for several years as a 4-H leader and in other community activities. He also was attending Calvary Assembly of God Church. Loren will once again be with Norma in heaven because of God’s promise. They both came to the cross and are born again Christians.

Loren is survived by his four children and their spouses: Ranse (Teresa) Herzinger, Ford, WA; Cindy (Nelson) Pederson, Salem, OR; Kim (Tamara) Herzinger, Kimberly, ID; Dena (Rick) Easterday, Castleford, ID. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Loren was preceded in death by his forever wife of 65 years, Norma, January 5, 2014. Also, his parents (Edward and Olga Herzinger) His mother and father-in-law (William and Grace Stample), sister and husband (Robert and Arlene Kyles) and brother and wife (Vernon and Betty Herzinger).

There will be a private gravesite service for family. We would like to extend an invitation to join the family September 16, 2022 at the Castleford Community Center at 11:30 am for fellowship and sharing memories. Lunch will be served at noon. The family would like to thank all the staff at Autumn Breeze Assisted Living and Dr. Brain Mason. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Castleford Education Foundation or The Gideon International.