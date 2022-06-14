June 28, 1924—June 5, 2022

RUPERT – Our much-loved mother and grandmother, Lola Marie (Rasmussen) Nelson, passed away, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Rupert, Idaho. Born in Emmett, Idaho, June 28, 1924, Lola was just days away from her 98th birthday. Her parents were Niels Peter Rasmussen, Jr. and Cora Bell Crofts.

During Lola’’s lifetime she saw many changes. Much of her first two years her family lived in a tent while her father built a home on their farm. They used horses and wagons until she was about eight years old. They did not have a telephone in their neighborhood until after she graduated from high school. Today we travel at high speeds on freeways and talk on devices that are really computers. During her long life, Lola witnessed much change and progress.

As a young girl, Lola was given a handful of pennies. She was raised on a farm, so she knew that if you planted seeds they would grow, and you could harvest even more. With childlike faith, she planted her pennies in the flower patch. When her parents later helped her search for them, they were never found.

She was 12 years old when she started gathering bits of news from the neighbors in the Big Bend area south of Rupert. After sending in the news for a few months she went to collect her pay from the newspaper, which had been publishing her stories. She was almost too small to be seen over the front counter and they were surprised that someone so young had been submitting the articles. But Lola was paid, and she continued her work as a reporter for years.

After graduating from Rupert High School, she worked as a telephone switchboard operator. She and her co-workers used to joke among themselves that they had job security because there would always be a need for switchboard operators. Many people today have never heard of this position.

Lola lived most of her life in the home she and her husband built 70 years ago, five miles east of Rupert, Idaho. Her family was her greatest pleasure. She was patient in caring for her husband, Gordon, when he had Parkinson’s Disease. Lola served two missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after Gordon passed away. One proselyting mission in South Carolina and one family history mission in Salt Lake City, Utah. In her later years, Lola loved to travel and visited most of the United States and many other countries, expanding her horizons.

She was always active in the church. She enjoyed reading the scriptures, especially the Book of Mormon, even when she was old and had to use two magnifying glasses to read. She passed away knowing that Jesus Christ is her Savior and Redeemer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon LeRoy Nelson; her daughter, Kaylene Ann; her granddaughter, Mary Lynn Stevenson Barreiro; and her son-in-law, Hal Stevenson. Lola is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Stevenson (Hal); her son, Jon Nelson (Julie); her daughter, Joan Anderson (Don); and her son, Mark Nelson (Bonnie). She also has 18 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren (two more on the way); and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their appreciation to her care givers at Autumn Haven Assisted Living in Rupert. Lola lived the last few months of her life at this facility and was very comfortable.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Jackson Ward, located at 806 G Street, in Rupert (formerly known as the Minidoka Stake Tabernacle), with Bishop Mick Austin officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral, at the church.