April 27, 1933—May 4, 2022

Lola Bell Blunt Kolsen, 89, of Jerome, passed at her home on May 4, 2022, surrounded by her family. Lola was born April 27, 1933, in Jerome, the daughter of John V. and Olive B. Blunt. Lola was one of twelve children, with three brothers and eight sisters.

Lola was raised in Jerome and graduated from Jerome High School. In 1954, she gave birth to her son, David Earl. She learned how to be a waitress and served people for most of her life. She attended Twin Falls Business College and became a secretary. After a few years, she decided that she could make more money going back to waitressing. In 1965, she gave birth to her daughter, Dana Lynn. David and Dana were the light of her life. She loved being a mom!

In 1973, she met the love of her life, Lawrence Edward Kolsen. They were married March 6, 1974. Larry was her soul mate and they had a beautiful life together. Lola was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and their union was later solemnized in the temple.

Lola loved to dance, play cards, loved Larry and loved her family. Lola will be remembered for her loving character, her intelligence and her devotion to Larry, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Lola is survived by her only surviving sibling, Vivian Peterson; her children, David (Betty) Kolsen, Dana (Bobby) Peterson, Kristy (Dennis) Pope, Sandra (Duane) Kuhn, Susan (Ted) Gavin, Kent (Melissa) Kolsen, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at Rosenau Funeral Home on May 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with a family viewing at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment at the Jerome Cemetery.

The family would like to express their thanks to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Vison’s Hospice for the amazing care they gave Lola in her last days.