Oct. 27, 1926—May 8, 2023

BUHL — Lois Vivian (Warkentin) Lehrman passed away on May 8, 2023, at an assisted living facility in Buhl, Idaho. Lois was born on October 27, 1926, in Hillsboro, Kansas, to Frieda Kessler Warkentin and Edward G. Warkentin of Lehigh, Kansas, where she was raised and graduated from Lehigh High School in 1944.

She lived her senior year with her German-speaking grandmother, Lina, in a home without electricity, doing her homework by kerosene lamp. She became fluent in German and studied it in high school and college and spoke it with her grandparents.

Lois loved music, learning piano and organ, and played both instruments for most of her life. She was active in the Mennonite Church through childhood and college years, later becoming an active Methodist. Lois attended Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas, a Mennonite College, where she majored in English Literature and met Charles “Chuck” Lehrman.

Lois and Chuck married on November 9, 1947, at which time she quit college, with only two quarters remaining, and moved with Chuck to Aberdeen, Idaho where Chuck was engaged in the grocery business with his father, after interrupting his college education temporarily.

They moved from Aberdeen to Fort Collins, Colorado where Chuck completed college and veterinary school. The family moved to Rupert, Idaho in 1958 and later to Buhl, Idaho in 1968 as Chuck established and later changed the location of his veterinary practice.

Lois’ several vocations included being a Bank Teller, Secretary to a College Professor, full-time homemaker and mom, professional musician, and Bookkeeper for an accounting firm. She often said that she should have finished college and become an accountant. She loved reconciling her checkbook to the penny each month for most of her life.

Lois was much in demand as a musician for weddings, funerals, accompanying the West End Cantata, playing piano for the Buhl Rotary Club for many years, and as the longtime organist in Rupert and Buhl United Methodist Churches. She was a perfectionist in her music, practicing for hours and demanding perfection in the music played by her children, all of whom took piano lessons and acquired a love for various forms of music throughout their lives.

Lois and Chuck were blessed by a 72-year marriage prior to his death in January 2020.

Lois loved her music, reading, bridge, RV camping, canoeing, dinner parties, CSI basketball, her Mentor Club, her nearly 60-year membership in P.E.O., and above all, her extended family and her friends. She took great joy in watching her seven grandchildren, and later her eleven great-grandchildren, play at the annual Lehrman Family Campout.

Lois is survived by her four children, son, Doug (Pam) of Vancouver, Washington; daughter, Kristine (Wade) of Filer, Idaho; son, Jeff of Boise, Idaho; and daughter, Lisa (Mike) of Boise, Idaho; Doug and Pam’s family includes, son, Scott (Kim) Lehrman of Pasco, Washington, their children, Ella, Landon, Lily, and Laila; and daughter, Julie (Matt) Greco of Vancouver, Washington and their children, Carson and Camdyn; Kristine and Wade’s family includes, son, Jeremy (Amanda) of Filer, Idaho their children, Kylee, Riley, and Brynleigh; and daughter, Erin (Chad) Stover of Albany, Oregon, and their children, Colt and Clay; Jeff’s family includes his son, Eric of Baker City, Oregon; Lisa and Mike’s family includes daughter, Morgan (Brian) Holmes of Boise, Idaho, and son, Hayden of Boise, Idaho.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; her only sibling, sister, Orletta Templin; and her three brothers-in-law; and three sisters-in-law. She was the longest-living member of both her mother’s and her father’s families.

The family would like to extend special gratitude to the staff of Autumn Breeze Assisted Living for their loving care of Lois during her last three years and to Visions Hospice for their care during Lois’ final month of life.

A Celebration of Lois’ Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 30, 2023 at Buhl United Methodist Church, 908 Maple St., Buhl.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lois’ memorial webpage at www.farmerfuenralchapel.com.