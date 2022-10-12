Aug. 18, 1942—Oct. 6, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Lois Marie Kelley, age 80 of Twin Falls passed away at St Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center with her son and daughter by her side on October 6, 2022 from ongoing health issues.

Lois was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on August 18, 1942 to John and Alma Bohling. She moved to King Hill as a freshman in 1956, graduating in 1960.

Lois then moved back to Twin Falls and worked at the hospital as a snack bar operator. She also enjoyed her job at Kings as a cashier in the Lynwood Shopping Center.

Lois married the love of her life, Merrill Kelley on May 18, 1963. They were inseparable until his death two years ago. They welcomed their daughter, Deb in November of 1965, and for many years was very proud of the matching dresses she created and sewed for the two of them. Their son, Brian completed the family in September of 1969. She bragged quite often about how caring of a boy he was, and how he constantly attempted to keep his big sister out of trouble.

Merrill’s promotion in law enforcement resulted in them moving to Boise for a short time. His career then brought her full circle back to Twin Falls where she continued to reside for the remainder of her life.

Lois loved to camp, sew, and was an excellent cook who couldn’t wait to try any new recipe she ran across. Family was the most important thing to her, especially spending time with the cousins. She could always make you laugh when you got the chance to experience her unique sense of humor. She made some lifetime friends over the years and treasured them immensely.

She was a loyal member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, beginning her time attending the Lutheran grade school in the 1940’s. She enjoyed being a member of the LWML and helping in the school’s library.

Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband Merrill in 2020, her parents and both brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Deb Kelley (Matt Triner), her son Brian Kelley, brother-in-law Dan Kelley and his wife Shirley Kelley, all of Twin Falls.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls, internment will immediately follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park.

The family would like to invite everyone to join them for a luncheon at the Church following the internment.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page, or view her recorded funeral service at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.