May 8, 1933 ~ October 8, 2020

Lois Kay Turner Finn Mattefs, 87, died Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2020, from complications related to COVID-19, in Omaha, Nebraska while staying with her loving family.

Kay was born May 8, 1933 to Clark Mote Turner and Mildred (Kleinkopf) Turner. Her dad taught her the skills to hunt and fish; while her mom focused on the art of cooking.

Kay attended Twin Falls High (graduating in 1951) and one year at Idaho State College. From 1955-1965 Kay worked for United Airlines as a flight attendant. During this time, she met many lifetime friends & traveled throughout the United States and Europe. She loved to ski, visit with family and friends, celebrate birthdays, trying new recipes, planning events, gardening, camping, and loving her kids and grandkids.

Kay married Gerald Finn in 1965 and had two children (Michael and Stephanie). Her two children meant everything to her. Kay and her children moved to Boise, ID where she worked for a doctor’s office. In later years she was a volunteer at St. Lukes Hospital in Boise.