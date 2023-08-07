Aug. 10, 1931—July 31, 2023

Freed from earthly constraints on Monday, July 31, 2023, Lois Jean Werry joined her sweetheart, Bill, and their many four-pawed friends. Born to Faye “Frankie” Fowler Lease and Frederick Lease on August 10, 1931, in Republic, Washington, she joined brother, Jack, and sister, Iris. Later, brother, Jerry, joined the family.

As all lives should be, she was loved and cherished by friends and family. Her daughters’ friends became hers to feed, love, and praise.

Twenty-eight years as Assistant Librarian at Jerome Public Library fueled her joy of reading. She shared her knowledge of authors with many library patrons and started the children’s story hour program.

Daughters, Michele (Kody) Desouki, Sue Werry (Keith Anderson), and Melody Werry; as well as nephew, John (Donna) Lease, are grateful to have called her theirs. We know her heart is joyful in the glow of God’s love. She has joined her loved ones on the passage beyond the horizon. Life’s challenge is to accept with grace the next step on a journey forward with faith.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lois’ memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.