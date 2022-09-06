July 31, 1938—Aug. 26, 2022

RATHDRUM — Lois Helen Agte was born on July 31, 1938, to James and Helen Sargent in Montrose, Missouri, the sixth of eight children. She joined Roger in heaven on August 26, 2022, at Generations Assisted Living in Rathdrum, Idaho.

In 1949 the family moved from Missouri to Idaho, settling in the Murtaugh area. Lois graduated from Burley High School in 1956 and went to Kinman Business University in 1957 in Spokane, Washington.

She was married to Roger Agte November 24, 1957, making their home is Spokane and raising four children. She and Roger purchased the Coeur d’Alene Livestock Auction in 1972. Lois ran the office and did the bookkeeping until they sold it in 1989. Shortly after, she began working for an inventory service followed by a job with West One Bank, later becoming Mountain West Bank, from where she retired in 2008.

Lois sewed many clothes for her children and grandchildren, crocheted and knit multiple afghans, many while sitting in the orthodontist’s waiting room. After retirement she followed in her sisters’ footsteps and took up quilting making several quilts for each of her children and grandchildren along with many friends and family, also donating some to charity auctions. But, most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she never turned down a chance to babysit.

Lois was preceded in death by Roger, her parents and six brothers and sisters. She is survived by her youngest sister Joan Anderson, her daughters: Rita (Mike) Michalak and Tami (Rich Hazelton) Agte, sons: Kevin (Pam) Agte and Bill Agte; six grandchildren: Tamantha, Melanie, Matt, Dan, Becky, and Justin; six great-grandchildren: Timothy, Christian, Summer, Avery, Maddie, and Lexie; and one great-great-grandson, Jasper.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Yates Funeral Home–Hayden Chapel, 373 E. Hayden Avenue, Hayden, ID 83835 with a gathering and light lunch there afterwards.

Instead of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601—www.alz.org.