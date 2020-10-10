Lois Evelyn Biser

June 12, 1932 ~ September 28, 2020

On Monday, September 28, 2020, Lois Evelyn Biser, loving grandmother, passed away at the age of 88.

Lois was born on June 12, 1932 in Wendell, ID to Rudolph and Bertha (Preas) Fiegenbaum. Having married William C. Biser Jr. in 1951, she had two wonderful children, Jacqueline and Rodney.

Lois was never without a smile on her face. Having grown up in the Methodist Church, she remained active in the church everywhere that she moved, including Twin Falls (ID) First United Methodist Church, St Mark’s Church of Orinda and Moraga (CA), Klein United Methodist Church of Spring, TX, and Sierra Vista (AZ) United Methodist Church.

Lois had a passion for singing in choirs and performing. She had acted for many shows for the Dilettantes and also was a part of the Oakland Symphony Chorus as well as the Contra Costa Chorale.