Lois Colleen Chandler

Feb. 5, 1950—Nov. 24, 2022

FRENCHTOWN, Mont. — Lois Colleen (Terry) Chandler, 72, of Frenchtown, Montana, and formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Lois was born on February 5, 1950, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Marvin and Carol Terry of Milo, Idaho.

From a very young age, Lois and her sisters were avidly involved in music lessons and Lois became the pianist for the junior primary kids when she had just barely finished junior primary herself. Lois attended Bonneville High School and was actively involved in student government and the Honeybees Drill Team. She graduated in 1968 and headed to Ricks College. It was at Ricks that she met her eternal companion, Michael Levi Chandler.

The two of them were married on March 25, 1969, and sealed one year later in the Idaho Falls Temple. Mike and Lois spent their early married years in Idaho Falls, ID; Clearfield, UT; and Twin Falls, ID. They made lasting friendships in each place they called home.

In 1980, shortly after the birth of their daughter, Whitney, the family moved to Ketchum, Idaho. Lois found joy in her family and her work in the real estate industry as a mortgage lender and later an appraiser. She also shared her love for music with as many people as she could by teaching piano lessons and playing piano and organ for her church, friends, and congregations throughout the Wood River Valley. Lois could always be found learning a new song, playing some of her favorites, or transposing music for a friend to sing. Lois was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and spread the love of the Savior with many as she served in numerous stake and ward callings throughout the years.

She felt particularly blessed when she and Mike were called to serve in the temple presidency of the Twin Falls, Idaho Temple. They later served in the Spokane Temple every other week, good roads or bad. Lois found great peace and purpose during her time in the temple.

In 2017, Lois and Mike moved to Montana to be near their grandchildren. Lois enjoyed this time with her sweetheart and family, even if Montana is cold for such a large portion of the year. Some of her favorite activities during this time were going on breakfast and lunch dates with Mike, playing duets with grandchildren and beating her son-in-law at board games.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Carol and Marvin Terry. She is survived by her husband, Michael Chandler; siblings: Marsha (David) Steed, Lynae (Frank) Wozniak, Barbra (Wade) Bowman, Geri Lu (Lane) Bean, and Karla (Ken) Tuttle; daughter, Whitney, and son-in-law, Noah; three granddaughters: Liv, Tru, and Zen.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Lois was a patient, selfless, compassionate, and loving individual who always looked out for the needs of her family and friends before the needs of herself. She will be dearly missed.

A private burial will take place at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. A celebration of life will be held later in Idaho Falls on May 20, 2023. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.