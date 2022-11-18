Lois Brannan

May 22, 1923—Oct. 13, 2022

JEROME — Lois graduated from Kuna High School. She married Lloyd Ritchie and they moved to the Hunt Project after WWII, where they farmed until 1964.

They had four children: Dean Ritchie (Catherine), David Ritchie (LaJean), Alice Ritchie Kohtz (Evan), and Barbara Ritchie Turner (Monte). Barbara passed away last July.

Lois later married Earl Brannan. Lois graduated from Idaho State University and taught school for several years in Jerome.

She volunteered at the Jerome Public Library, the Twin Falls Visitor Center, and the Jerome Senior Citizens Center.