TWIN FALLS — Lodasca Irene Cronin Thompson passed away, in Twin Falls, Idaho at 95 years on June 14, 1922.
Funeral service will be held June 17, 1922 at 10:00 a.m. at 229 Park Ave., Twin Falls, ID. Viewing at 9:00 a.m., Family Prayer 9:45 a.m. Burial and dedication on Monday, June 20, 2022 10:00 a.m. at Jerome Cemetery.
Those who wish may view her whole life sketch and share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
