Feb. 27, 1930—April 3, 2023

TWIN FALLS—Loa Jean Barden (Schultz), age 93, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away in Buhl, Idaho at Autumn Breeze Assisted Living on April 3, 2023.

Loa Jean was born in Cottonwood, Arizona on February 27, 1930 to Michael and Beulah Schultz. In 1949, Loa Jean moved to Missoula, Montana and began working at St. Patrick’s Hospital. After a few weeks, she was invited to attend a square dancing party. It was there that she met her future husband, Patrick Barden. Oh boy could they cut a rug! They were married in Missoula, Montana on August 22, 1951.

Loa Jean and Pat welcomed two children into their union, Sandra and Timothy.

The couple eventually relocated their family to Boise, Idaho. It was there that Loa Jean began working in the State Government. She served as a 911 Dispatcher and eventually became a Court Clerk in the Idaho State Court system before retiring as a Federal Court Clerk.

Upon retirement, Loa Jean and Patrick moved to Cascade, Idaho. They embraced the snowbird lifestyle and traveled around the United States, serving as campground hosts wherever they went. They were always up for an adventure.

Loa Jean and Patrick moved to Twin Falls in the mid 1990’s. She was a volunteer at the Twin Falls Visitors Center for many years. Loa Jean also volunteered at Perrine Elementary School, where she was “Grandma Loa” to many.

If you knew Loa Jean, you knew she had a knack for storytelling. Two of her favorite stories to tell included the time she was in grade school in Boulder City, Nevada, and met President Franklin Roosevelt and even got to sit on his lap. Another story Loa Jean loved to tell was while on a trip to Alaska, she and Pat spent the night in an igloo.

Loa Jean loved to paint, crochet, garden, camp, spend time with her children, her grandson and her tribe of Schnauzer’s.

Loa Jean was predeceased by her husband, Patrick in 2006. She is survived by her daughter—Sandra L. and (David) Rasmussen of Buhl, Idaho, son – Timothy Barden (Beverly Wise) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and grandson – Christian (Kerie) Tarter of Buhl, Idaho.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Autumn Breeze as well as the staff at Visions for the loving care and attention they showed Loa Jean.

A Celebration of Loa Jean’s life will be held at Clear Lake Country Club, Buhl, Idaho, on May 1, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Twin Falls Visitor Center or a charity of your choice. To share memories or condolences, go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.