Lloyd Fitterman

RUPERT — Lloyd Fitterman, 91, of Rupert passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Canyons Retirement Center of Twin Falls.

Funeral services were held 11:00 am Friday, September 16, 2022 at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends was held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the mortuary and for one hour prior to the services. Services concluded with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

