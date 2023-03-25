May 1, 1930 - March 19, 2023

HAGERMAN — Lloyd Brown, 92, of Hagerman, passed away on March 19, 2023 at his home in Hagerman.

Lloyd was born May 1, 1930, in Ashton, Idaho to Orval “OG” Brown and Eva (Collier) Brown. He was the fourth of six children. At a young age, the family moved to Gooding and then to Hagerman in 1937 where he resided the rest of his life.

Being the only boy in the family, dad was not only spoiled, but was very bossy to his five sisters. The family was engaged in farming, with use of work horses. This is where he learned his hard work ethic and a love for horses. Dad attended Hagerman schools where he played basketball and baseball, graduating in 1948.

On June 1, 1951, dad married the prettiest lady to ever set foot in Hagerman. This lady was Kathleen George from Norman, Oklahoma who had come to Hagerman to teach school. From this union they had three sons: Mike, Jeff, and Troy.

Dad worked for Idaho Power for 30 years. He started in 1955 at Swan Falls Power Plant, and retired in 1985 as Regional Manager of Power Plants.

Besides his family, Lloyd had two loves, rodeo and the mountains. He competed at rodeos in the northwest winning many titles in calf roping, team roping and wild cow milking. He continued team roping with family and friends into his late 80's. He was inducted into the Idaho Legends of Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2007. He also served on the Board of Directors at the district and state level for high school rodeo.

When dad wasn't rodeoing, he loved to pack in and hunt in the mountains with family and friends. On a couple of these hunts, he was fortunate to bag a Royal Elk, and a big horn sheep, which to mom's dismay were displayed front and center in the family living room.

Dad enjoyed watching his boys in all of their activities in life. Later he enjoyed watching his grandchildren in all their activities.

Lloyd is survived by his sons - Mike (Francie), Jeff (Amy), and Troy (Tracy); 10 grandkids, and 11 great-grandkids; a sister – Nadine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife – Kathleen; and four sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Hagerman Legion Hall, with a dinner following provided by the Hagerman Alumni.

In memory of Lloyd, donations can be made to the Hagerman Alumni at PO Box 539, Hagerman, Idaho 83332 or the Hagerman Senior Center at PO Box 509, Hagerman, Idaho 83332.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.