Lisa Baumgardner

Sept. 18, 1963 - Aug. 13, 2023

Today on August 13, 2023, we said our goodbye, (until later) when we will be with you, to our beautiful daughter, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Lisa Baumgardner.

Born on September 18, 1963, to Donald Lee and Angela Baumgardner Fordman. Baby sister to Stephen, Mike (deceased), Gail (deceased), Don Baumgardner, and Dana Marsh.

She attended schools in Elko, Stead California, Boise, and briefly at the College of Southern Idaho.

Lisa was married briefly to Edward Long and had two beautiful daughters: PJ and Crystal. She was totally blessed to have two wonderful dads, Don Baumgardner and Gerry Fordman, along with her partner, Mac Brown, and his beautiful daughters: Angela Quintana, Jerri Robles, Stephanie (deceased), and Marie Brown; several family members, friends, and of course her mother, Angelia Fordman.

Lisa knew no strangers; she had more love in her body for everyone than most people. She was beautiful inside and outside and will be horribly missed. She is loved so very much; a memorial will be announced at a later date.