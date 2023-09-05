April 12, 1943—Aug. 18, 2023

Linda Richan joined her Lord and Savior on August 18, 2023. She was born on April 12, 1943, to George, Sr. and Barbara Neiwerth and attended school in Rupert.

After school, she married Cliff Robinson and had three children. In 1978 she divorced, got her GED, and went back to school.

She later married Ted Richan in 1990. Together they ran Ted’s Diesel Electric in Burley, Idaho until his passing.

She enjoyed home decorating, cooking, shopping, and spending time with children. In her later years, she helped as a grandma for the grade schools through the office of aging.

Linda is survived by her three children: Jeff (Brandi) Robinson, Darryl Robinson, and Brent (Gloria) Robinson; multiple grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: George, Sr. and Barbara Neiwerth; siblings: Rosemary Becker, George, Jr. Neiwerth, Lucille Wakwood, Irene Neiwerth, Daniel Neiwerth, Herbert Neiwerth, and Elsie Bartley.

A family get together will be announced at a later date.

Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.