BUHL — Linda Marian (Gee) Carcich was born on June 21, 1949 in Sedro-Woolley, Washington to Vern Gee and Maxine (McDougle) Gee. She recently resided in Buhl, ID, near her only child, Angela Snell Allen and son-in-law, Dean Allen.

Linda has been graciously blessed with five grandchildren, who have known and loved her as "Nana": Jacob (Taylor) Williams, Jared (Madison) Allen, Garret (Kortni) Allen, Evan (Katie) Allen, Sadie Allen (Dane).

Linda had two great-grandchildren, which she adored with a joyful heart and recently found out she has one more on the way. She had four wonderful years filled with companionship and adventures with Roger Mascheck, her soulmate.

Over her life, Linda was employed at Northern State Hospital in Sedro-Woolley, Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Casual Hut, Bartels Men's Wear, Lamplighter Homes, Pacific Cataract & Laser, and Steck Memorial Clinic, all in Chehalis, WA.

Linda is preceded in death by her mother Maxine (McDougle) Cook, father; Vern Gee, sister; Diane Gee Rogers, brother-in-law James Rogers, grandparents Matt and Marian McDougle.

She has battled a courageous number of medical situations and has amazingly survived; Type 1 Diabetes for 54 years. Linda can now leave her tired body and rest in peace in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

There will be a memorial service in honor of Linda on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, starting at 1:00 pm. Condolences may be left at: whitereynoldschapel.com.