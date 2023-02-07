Jan. 3, 1940—Jan. 27, 2023

JEROME — Linda Leigh Halverson Morrey came into this world on January 3, 1940, and left to be with other Angels on January 27, 2023, under the care of Bennett Hill Assisted Living in Gooding, at the age of 83.

Linda was the oldest of three daughters of John and Adair Halverson, also of Jerome; She grew up watching Halverson Bros Construction build the highway over Galena Summit, and had a true fondness for the lakes, rivers, and wilderness of the Stanley Basin.

Linda was a lifelong resident of Jerome and graduated from Jerome High School in 1958. Linda obtained her further credentials at CSI. She loved her friends, dragging main and enjoying life, which continued on until recently.

Linda was very successful in all of her personal and professional endeavors and was a fantastic mother.

She was considered a loyal friend and employee to many and a mentor to everyone she knew. She became a knowledgeable rolling historian of Jerome and the county, and could recount nearly everyone and every business from the 1940s through 2023; if you wanted to know about anything from long ago or a person and their family, it’s guaranteed that Linda had a story or two to tell.

Linda took great joy in homemaking and crafting of all forms, from her horse manure creations, beading ribbon making, and countless creative outlets over the years she sold and gave as gifts. Whenever she entered a room, her personality and positivity always brightened the atmosphere, and her constant merry-making was infectious to all she met.

Linda was preceded in death by her father John, mother Adair, sisters Lea Fay Parra, and Karlene Burks, and is survived by her son Tracy Stanton, daughter Dianne Ellen Alves, son James Grand Morrey, Jr.., her grandchildren Caitlyn Bowman, Michelle Couture, Maclean Hubbard and countless friends who became family over the years.

There will be no formal internment as Linda wished for her ashes to be spread up Nip Tuck Creek in the Stanley area; however, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Mountain View Barn on Hwy 93 in Jerome, on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm.