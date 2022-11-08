July 22, 1944 - Oct. 29, 2022

BURLEY — We are sad to announce the passing of Linda Kay Holyoak, of Burley. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at the age of 78, on Oct. 29, 2022, in Meridian, Idaho.

Linda was born on July 22, 1944, in Rupert, Idaho, the daughter of Lyle Melvin Johnson and Helen Estelle Jensen Johnson. She was the second daughter of four children born to Lyle and Helen. She grew up and attended school in Burley, graduating from Burley High School.

She married Loren Jay Holyoak on January 24, 1964, in the Salt Lake Temple. They split their time between college and the Holyoak family farm until they moved back permanently, into a little white house, on the farm. This year they Celebrated 58 years of marriage in that same home.

Linda loved her home, which went through many changes over the years, and she had a knack for decorating. She enjoyed working in her yard, planting flowers, and landscaping. She loved hosting family gatherings and friends in her home and was always happy to coordinate fun events where people could gather and enjoy her beautiful space. Linda especially loved Christmas and decorating her yard with lots of Christmas displays and lights.

Linda was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she loved serving her neighbors, her ward, and others. She served in many callings including Roadshow Director, Primary Chorister, Sunday School teacher, and her favorite calling, the Young Women's Program.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lyle Johnson; her mother, Helen Johnson; her daughter, Shaunn Wiseman; and her brother, Wayne Johnson.

Linda is survived by her husband, Loren Holyoak; her children: Kristen (Neil) Bryant, Kyle Holyoak, Jared (Jen) Holyoak, Nathan Holyoak, and Matthew (Jenn) Holyoak; a sister, Ilene (Loren) Hess of Scottsdale, Arizona; and a brother, Jerry (Debbie) Johnson of St. George, Utah. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Star 2nd Ward, located at 200 W. 100 S., in Burley, with Bishop Mike Ricks conducting. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.