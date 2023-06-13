Feb. 27, 1943—June 7, 2023

RUPERT — On June 7, 2023, Linda Kathleen Murdock passed away peacefully at the age of eighty. Linda was born on February 27, 1943 in Payson, UT.

From her early days selling ice cream and penny candy, to her cherished role as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Linda’s heart was always overflowing with love and kindness. Her unwavering commitment to her family was evident in her attendance at countless activities and events, where she cheered on her children and grandchildren with enthusiasm.

Her love of helping children found a passion in teaching. Linda’s zest for life was truly infectious, as she delighted in teaching rhymes, songs, and games to her beloved grandchildren, creating cherished memories that will endure for generations.

As she celebrated her eightieth birthday, surrounded by her loved ones, the Jazz-themed day was a testament to the vibrant spirit that defined Linda’s life.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert Murdock, four children: Kolene (Brent) Lohnes, Dana (John) Thompson, Kurt Murdock, and Rick Murdock, 12 grandchildren: Kendra, Levi, Hailey, Kade, Kyden, Riley, Kenlie, Miles, Millie, and her beloved sister, Ileen Sanders. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Bresha, brothers: Merrill and Kirk Sanders, and parents, Glade and Lucy Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness. She would love nothing more than for you to buy lunch for a friend, take your spouse to dinner, or buy your grandchildren ice cream. This would honor her more than anything.

Funeral services were held at the Rupert Idaho Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St. on Monday, June 12, 2023.