Linda Houser Duncan

Linda Houser Duncan

June 20, 1940—Sept. 15, 2022

Linda Houser Duncan went to be with our Lord and Savior last Thursday afternoon. She had family at her side. Mom loved her family!

She is survived by three sisters, Gloria(Nolan), Virginia (Jackie), and Doris (Jim). She has 4 children surviving; Larry(Barb) Houser, Cathy (Beau) Williams, Lori (Charles) Verkist, Shelly Waynetska. She leaves behind 18 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Linda didn’t know a stranger and knew everyone had a good heart. She listened to the Bible daily. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She will be missed more than anyone could imagine!

A memorial service will be held at Buhl Church of Christ at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 1, 2022.


