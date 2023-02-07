July 16, 1942—Feb. 3, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Linda Ostler, 80, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Wendell, Idaho, to Leland and Audrey (Beeson) Ostler on July 16, 1942 and was the oldest of 6 children. She grew up mostly in Idaho and moved to Buhl just before starting school. Linda received her formal education in Buhl graduating from Buhl High School in 1960.

She later met and married Arnold Clifford on August 7, 1961 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho temple and to this union 12 children were born, Arnold Jr., Tamara, Sherri, Brent, Debbie, Jeff, Mike, Kathy, Craig, Nathan, Matthew, and Crystal. They later divorced and Linda stayed in Buhl where she spent a good portion of her life rearing and caring for her children and others

She received her LPN of nursing in 1986 and went to work as a nurse to provide for her family. She loved caring for and helping others throughout her life and career. One of her greatest joys was in the later part of her career when she was able to care for a young boy, Casey Daniels, for several years before he passed. He forever held a special place in her heart. She was also able to care for both her parents before they passed, something that she was grateful to have been able to do.

Linda loved music, crocheting and needle work. She also had a great love for her Savior, Jesus Christ and was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her family dearly and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She cherished her relationship with her siblings, cousins, friends and neighbors. She was a good mother, wonderful grandmother and beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

Linda is survived by her siblings, Janet Wood, Sandra Merrill, Mark (Anita) Ostler, Kurtis (Deena) Ostler, and Marcine (Tom) Sawyer; children, Arnold (Suzanna) Clifford, Sherri (Wes) Hutchinson, Debbie (Rich) Owen, Jeff (Tara) Clifford, Mike Clifford, Craig (Heather) Clifford, Nathan (Ashlee) Clifford, Matt Clifford, and Crystal (Spencer) Ray; along with her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey Beeson and Leland Ostler; three of her children, Tamara Clifford, Brent Clifford, and Kathy Fletcher; along with two brothers-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am, Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 Harrison St., Twin Falls, Idaho. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery, Jerome, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Linda’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.