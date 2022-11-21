Lillie Joyce Smith

Jan. 21, 1941 - Nov. 17, 2022

JEROME - Lillie Joyce Smith passed away peacefully at her home in Jerome, Idaho on November 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on January 21, 1941 in Tulare, California.

Lillie's greatest passion in life, besides her family, was her role as a teacher. She guided her children and three grandchildren, Jennifer, Melissa, and Casie, to adulthood with a firm and loving hand. She passed on the same gentle guidance to disabled adults she taught life skills to at Lanterman Developmental Center. She taught a variety of crafts to her grandchildren and many adults. The grandchildren recount their time doing crafts with their grandma as their fondest memories. Throughout her life, she had many friends, who now tell stories of the fun parties she loved to throw and the vacations they took together. Everyone who met her loved her and her infectious smile.

She was a proud American and a devoted Christian, with a strong faith in Jesus Christ. She was incredibly proud that her son Trent, and several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were Air Force and Navy Veterans.

She went home to her Father in Heaven, and to be with those who preceded her in death, her parents, James Johnston and Evelyn Teague; her sisters, Ann Raney and Eloise Johnston; her son, Michael Smith; and great-grandson, Dereck Smith.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Walter Smith; children, Trent (Theresa) Smith, Melinda (Bruce) Stouder, and Brenda Smith; as well as many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., with a viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Emmett First Baptist Church, 126 S Hayes Ave., Emmett, Idaho, officiated by Lance Zagaris. A family interment will follow at the Hilltop Cemetery in Nyssa, Oregon.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lillie's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.