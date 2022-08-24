Lillian Mann

Dec. 14, 1925—Aug. 12, 2022

BOISE — Terry died in Boise on August 12, 2022 at the age of 96 1/2 after suffering a stroke. She was born in Wilkinsburg, PA on December 14, 1925. In 1957 she moved to Phoenix to be near her mother.

She met Ken Mann at the phone company where they both worked. They married in 1959. After being transferred to Denver and Boise, they ended up in Twin Falls. They lived there for 14 years and made many life-long friends.

Dad was transferred one last time to Tucson and they lived there for 29 years. After dad passed away, mom moved to Boise in 2014 and lived at Morningstar Senior Living until her death.

Being the social person she was, mom engaged in many activities and outings and made wonderful friends there. She loved the staff, including the servers, the front desk folk, the drivers, etc. Mom loved to cruise, dance and entertain. She was an avid bridge player, a wonderful cook and loved to have parties, even at Morningstar!

She was very proud of the fact that at age 96½, she needed neither a walker nor a wheelchair and only occasionally used a cane!

Terry is survived by her son Scott Mann in Meridian, her daughter Lori Mann (Doug Ooley) in Boise, and her son George Mann (Leanne); and two granddaughters: Lillyanne (her namesake) and Kennedy (dad’s namesake), all of Portland. Terry will be missed by so many. Her love of life is an inspiration to us all.