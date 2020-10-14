February 26, 1927 ~ October 10, 2020

On October 10, 2020, Heaven gained another angel, Lillian Gerber Mefford Jacobsen passed away at home surrounded by her dear loved ones, she was 93. Lillian was born to Fred and Emma Gerber on February 26, 1927 in Buhl, Idaho.

As a young girl, Lillian attended Cedar Draw School and graduated in 1945 from Buhl High School. After graduating, she moved with a group of girls to Ogden, Utah where she worked at the Utah General Depot. In 1946 while in Utah, Lillian married her first husband, Harrison Mefford. Together, Lillian and Harrison had two daughters, Janie and Lois. As a family, they moved around over the years, finally returning to Buhl, Idaho. Lillian lost Harrison to cancer in 1974.

After Harrision’s passing, Lillian reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Clyde Jacobsen. Lillian and Clyde were married in 1976. Lillian welcomed Clyde’s two children, Ernie and Reba, to the family. As a couple, they built their home on the Gerber family homestead. Sadly, Lillian lost Clyde suddenly in 1985. At that time, she focused her time on her family and job at TitleFact, where she worked for 21 years. Lillian lived out her life in the house they built.