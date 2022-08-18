Aug. 9, 1944—Aug. 5 , 2022

WENDELL — Lillian Banfill loved and survived by her husband Ed, sister Sharon, daughter Dana, sons Ed and Ken, grandkids Brooke, Karisa, Paige, Edward IV, Jessica, Sara, Chloe and great-grandchildren Weston and Blake.

Lil passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her beloved family. Lil was 77 years old and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, camping, fishing, her cats, and spending time with her family.

She was our bright and shining star and will remain shining brightly in our hearts and heaven.