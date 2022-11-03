Jan. 24, 1988—Oct. 22, 2022

BURLEY — Levi Roberson, 34, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at his home in Burley, ID.

Levi was born in Salt Lake City, UT January 24, 1988. Levi and his older brother Terry spent their younger years in Mountain Home, ID with their foster mom Chalamar Rangitsch.

When Terry and Levi were 12 and 13 years old they moved to Burley, ID with their father Terry Kobrock, bonus mom Irene Hernandez, and two bonus sisters Maria Molina and Felicia Hernandez. Levi attended Burley Senior High School where he played football and graduated in 2006.

In 2009 Levi was blessed with his son, Landon Roberson, the light of his life, and Levi made sure Landon knew it. At the time of Levi’s passing he worked at Pioneer Equipment in Rupert, ID for the last eight years.

Levi loved to spend time with his son Landon and never missed a moment with him, whether it was doing homework, hanging out at home, or sports activities.

Levi liked to work on cars, drive fast cars, fish, hunt, bbq, and most of all spend time with his family. Anyone who knew Levi, knew he was always cheering people up, making them laugh so hard they’d cry, or giving them a helping hand.

Terry and Levi would always make trips to see their grandmother in Mountain Home as often as possible before she passed. Levi loved to spend time with Terry, his built-in best friend. Levi did have a close relationship overall with his parents, siblings, and his close friends. Levi was one of the best dads, son, brother, friend, and we were all lucky to have him in our lives. Levi will be missed more than words can say, and not just his family, to everyone who knew him.

Levi was preceded in death by his grandmother, Elsie Gaylene Gries.

Levi is survived by his son, Landon Roberson; his parents: Terry Kobrock (Margie) of Heyburn and Irene Hernandez of Hansen; his siblings: Shalako Parker, Terry Kobrock, Jr. (Krista) of Burley, Maria Molina of Filer, Felicia Hernandez-Alvarado (Rickie) of Heyburn; nieces: Aaliyah, Hailey, Dahlylah, and Khloe; nephews: Xavier, Dominic, Josiah, Rickie, and Trey.

There will be a church service at a later time to celebrate Levi’s life to be announced. Thank you to all those who have reached out to Landon and our family during this time of grieving. Levi gave us a part of life that will be remembered forever.