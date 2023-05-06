Aug. 2, 1934—April 28, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Letha June (Roberts) Stonemets passed away on April 28, 2023, at the age of 88. She was born on August 2, 1934 to Beamon E. and Abbie (Marshall) Roberts, the youngest of seven siblings.

She was raised and educated in Buhl, Idaho, graduating high school with the Class of 1952. In 1954 she married her classmate, William E Stonemets, better known as “Bill” or “Stoney”. They were married for 63 years.

They first farmed in Buhl for 3 years, but then moved to Twin Falls in 1957 and bought their first home on Fillmore Street. After their fourth child was born, they bought another larger home on Fillmore Street where they lived for 58 years. Letha was a member of First Baptist Church (the church with heart) since 1957.

The love of her life was her beloved husband and family, including 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She always told her children “Your grandchildren are cute, but no cuter than mine!”. She didn’t work away from home until after the children were in Junior High and High School; she didn’t want to miss out on anything.

Letha was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, by her parents, and by her three brothers: Ben, Dan, and Marshall Roberts, and three sisters: Cleta Johansen, Gladys Kunz, and Theda McManaman. Those left to share the memories are her four children: Jeris (and Ron) Brown, Jill (and Mike) Osterhout, Julie (and Cade) Lawrence, and Bryan (and Heidi) Stonemets. Also, her nine grandchildren: Ben (and Corinne) Brown, Aaron (and Brooke) Brown, Daniel (and Christy) Osterhout, Krista (and Jake) Dyer, Tim (and Kelsey) Lawrence, Cassie (and David) Benson, Abby (and Mike) Littleton, Becca (and Nate) Taylor, and Eli Stonemets. Also 17 great-grandchildren: Chael, Denny, Abel, and Florence Littleton, Madison, Brooklynn, and Kalynn Osterhout, Jonah, Isla, and Petra Benson, Brita and Levi Lawrence, Hugo and Henry Taylor, Landon and Leighton Dyer, and Elina Brown.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 15, 2023 at Kingdom Church, 910 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.