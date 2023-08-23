Nov. 18, 1945—Aug. 20, 2023

GOODING — Leslie Kathleen Renner, 77, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Stonebridge Assisted Living Facility in Hagerman, Idaho, after a long illness.

Leslie was born on November 18, 1945, the twelfth of twelve children of Joseph and Ellenor Maestas. She was born in Monte Vista, Colorado and moved with her family to Idaho in 1947. She attended Gooding Schools where she formed lifelong friendships and lived in Gooding the rest of her life.

She married John Renner and they raised their family—Sherri Renner Sneddon, Brady Renner and Cooper “TC” Renner on the ranch northeast of town.

Leslie worked alongside John on the cattle ranch and also worked at several jobs outside the home during her life. She raised a great garden and kept a beautiful yard and home. She was an excellent cook, an avid reader, an accomplished artist and made many beautiful quilts.

Leslie enjoyed traveling and her travels included a memorable trip to Europe, which included the Vatican. She traveled to the East coast, the West coast and made numerous road trips.

Leslie greatly enjoyed her family and had a wonderful sense of humor.

Leslie was preceded in death by her parents,- Joe and Ellenor; her brothers: Richard, Lloyd and Charles Maestas; and sisters: Ellenor Velasquez, Alice Troyano and Estelle Pate.

She is survived by her children: Sherri (David) Sneddon, Brady (Keri Lyn) Renner and TC (Jenna) Renner; her grandchildren: Cade Wesley Renner, McKenzie (Brodie) Sneddon Schell, Jon-Austin (Maria Anguiano) Sneddon, Kall Renner, Lauren Renner, Harper Renner and Sloane Renner; and great-grandchildren: Mia Sneddon, Ivy Sneddon, Adley Schell and Wren Schell. She is also survived by her brother ,Henry Maestas of Renton, Washington; sisters: Maxine Doss of Boise, Idaho, Jo Thomaidis of Denver, Colorado, Eileen Varin of Boise, Idaho and Carmen Maestas of Long Beach, Washington.

Leslie’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff of Stonebridge Assisted Living Care Facility for the loving care and support they gave Leslie during her stay.

A rosary/vigil service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 12:00 noon at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding, with a funeral mass to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Church.

Burial will follow the church service at Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service in Gooding.

