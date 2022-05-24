Oct. 14, 1970—May 6, 2022

Lesia Jonette Gorringe Knowlton, 51, of Fairfield, ID returned to her father in heaven on May 6, 2022. It is with the deepest sadness we say farewell to our enduring Lesia.

She was born on Oct. 14 1970 to Dan and Jean Gorringe as their first child. Lesia was married to her husband of 27 years, Tommy Knowlton on Dec, 10 1994. The couple raised their family in Fairfield ID where Lesia discovered her passion for saving lives. She was an EMT for Camas County and Pine for 25 years. She was a trainer for several different services. She took it upon herself to write grants and increase funding for Camas County and Pine Emergency Medical Services. Through her efforts, Fairfield and Pine were both awarded new ambulances and valuable life saving equipment for the fire department. She worked in her last years inspecting ambulances and fire trucks for the state.

Lesia’s first love was camping and playing with her grandchildren. Lesia is survived by her parents Dan and Jean Gorringe, husband Tommy Knowlton, daughters Celeste Waldemer, Danielle Knowlton and Taylor Gorringe, son Davey (Desiree) Knowlton, brothers Jason (Shauna) Gorringe, Justin (Stephanie) Gorringe, and sister Jackie (Chris) Custer. She is also survived by her grandchildren Zaelyn Tate Knowlton, Ariya Jules Knowlton, Haedyn Nicolus Sortor, Tylynn Pasley Sortor, Brexlee Lesia Sortor, and Willow Mae Phillips. She is preceded in death by siblings Joey Gorringe and Angie McCarty. Lesia was a strong women fighting her illness for many years. Her and her amazing strength will be dearly missed.

The viewing was held at Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert ID on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (188 South Hwy 24 Rupert ID 83350). Funeral services were held in Fairfield ID at The Community Church on Friday, May 13, 2022, with a viewing starting at 9 a.m. before the funeral. Lesia was interred at Oakley Basin Cemetery next to her brother and sister.