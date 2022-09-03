Dec. 8, 1932—Aug. 14, 2022

JEROME—Leroy Weigle, 89, of Jerome, Idaho passed away Sunday morning August 14, 2022 at his home, peacefully, in his sleep. Leroy was born in Wendell, Idaho on December 8, 1932, to Wayne and Lila (Moss) Weigle. Leroy lived on the family farm all his life.

Leroy graduated from Jerome High School in 1951, and married Barbara Stauffer in 1953. He was married to the same old gal for nearly 70 years. Leroy and Barbara raised their children, Jeff, Chris, and Kay, on the family farm. Leroy plowed, planted, irrigated, and combined the land for 70 years.

Leroy served on the Jerome County Fair Board, the Jerome District School Board, was a member of the Tiger Booster Club, and served in the Idaho National Guard for nine years. Leroy was a life long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeff Weigle; and brother-in-law, Nathan Brooks.

His is survived by that old gal, Barbara (Stauffer) Weigle; sister, Jeanne Brooks; son, Chris (Pam) Weigle; daughter, Kay (Ed) Cornforth; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service for family at a later date.

