Aug. 4, 1927 – June 2, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Leonard Glen Mills, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away quietly early June 2, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital.

Leonard was born on August 4, 1927, to Edward Weaver Mills and Avis Lillian McCormack in Berwyn, Nebraska. He was the youngest of three sons and grew up on the family farm near Westerville, Nebraska during the Great Depression, Dust Bowl, and the beginning of World War II.

Upon graduation from Ansley High School in 1944, like many young men from Nebraska during WWII, he joined the US Army. He served as an Infantryman in the 34th Infantry Division and occupation forces in Japan.

After returning from the war, Leonard attended refrigeration technical training and he and a friend decided to leave Nebraska and headed to California. He met a very pretty young girl, Vall Ottersberg, from Twin Falls, Idaho, who happened to be visiting her sister Dorothy. After a flurry of dating, dancing, and big band era performances they became inseparable and were married Sept. 3, 1954, in Inglewood, California.

Life was good in California. Thru the persuasion of a co-worker, in early 1956, Leonard submitted his name in a government land lottery for Veterans and a chance for farm land in southern Idaho. His number was drawn and overnight Leonard and Vall became homesteaders in the Kasota area. Like other homesteaders, after years of struggles, hardship, sweat, and countless devastating events, they turned sagebrush and choking dust into a lush, green, beautiful farm and home.

To escape the harsh Idaho winter weather, Leonard and Vall began traveling to Arizona in their RV. Eventually they bought homes in Apache Junction and spent 25 years going between Idaho in the summers and Arizona in the winters.

Leonard had many loves in his life. He loved jazz, polka music and dancing, and the challenge of being self-taught on several different musical instruments. He was a master tinker; disassembling anything mechanical just to see how it worked. He enjoyed his many friends in Idaho, Arizona, and his cousins in Nebraska.

However, nothing in his life was stronger than his love and passion for his wife, best friend, and partner, Vall. They were married 68 years. He had unwavering love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He couldn't get enough of polka music and dancing.

Leonard gave his heart to the Lord Jesus at the late age of 75. He is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Vall (Ottersberg), his children, Cindy (Doug) Aslett, Ed (Julie) Mills, and Sheri (Farin) Schwartz, 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Leonard was preceded in death by his mother, Avis and father, Edward Mills, and his brothers RJ and Gerald Mills.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at St. Luke's Magic Valley for their kindness, compassion and support.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Friday June 9, 2023 at 10:00 am at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls with a celebration of life service to follow at 11:00 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday June 8, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Rosenau Funeral Home. A livestream of the service can be viewed on his obituary page or using this link https://my.gather.app/remember/leonard-mills.

