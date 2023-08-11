Nov. 11, 1933—Aug. 8, 2023

PAUL — Leonard Martin, 89, Paul, passed away in the early morning of August 8, 2023. Born Leonard Alexander Martin in Paul to Henry Martin, Jr. and Rachel (Thiel) Martin on November 11, 1933. He was one of seven children born to Henry and Rachel. Only three of these children lived past infancy or early childhood: Rosie, Mae, and Leonard.

He attended Paul School from 1st grade to high school graduation. In the fall after graduation, he attended Westminister College in Salt Lake City on a basketball scholarship. After one season of basketball hardship at home brought him back to Paul.

One day he walked into Rexall Drug to buy a magazine and saw a woman . . . which brought him back into the drug store to buy a lot more magazines. That woman was Betty Anderson. They were married March 17, 1953. To that marriage came four children: Doug, then in rapid succession Brenda, Randee, and Melody.

After 63 years of marriage, Betty passed away in 2014. Then a couple of years later he met his current wife, Jan Seegrist, at Zion Lutheran Bible Study. The two were married on November 11, 2017. Jan’s children Tracy and Rick Seegrist joined the family.

All who were acquainted with Leonard knew three things about him. First and foremost was his love of God and His word. He believed that we are saved by grace and grace alone. Second, his family (many times he considered others as family even though they weren’t). And last was service to his community.

He served on many boards and received many awards for his achievements. He had numerous qualities that defined him as a Christian and a man. His word or handshake was his bond as binding as a written contract. Another quality was his habit of quietly giving. Many times, he gave money and provided lodging to complete strangers.

Leonard was preceded in death by parents, and infant siblings: Henry, Donna, Frieda and Howard, his wife Betty, his daughter, Dr. Brenda Martin Williams, Boise, his sisters and brothers-in-law: Rosie (Donald) Peck of Melba, Idaho and Mae (Cletus) Bubel, Rupert.

He is survived by his wife, Jan, his children: Doug (Crystal), Randee (Connie), and Melody (Earl) Wysong. Eleven grandchildren, lots of great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Jan’s children: Tracy Seegrist, Richland Washington, and Rick (Joely) Seegrist, Yucaipa, California, and their children and grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the Minidoka Memorial Hospital ER and nursing staff for their excellent care and respect shown to Leonard and his family from the time he entered the ER until his passing.

Education was very important to Leonard. He wanted to make sure all children have one. What better way to start an education than in a Christ based preschool? In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church for the Outreach Center/TLC Preschool fund.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 8th Street, at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023 with a lunch for family and friends following the service.

If you are unable to attend Leonard’s memorial service, you can watch it live through tlcrupert.com or hansen-mortuary.com.