Aug. 6, 1932—Feb. 19, 2023

Lenore Arlene Everton born on August 6, 1932 passed away on Sunday February 19, 2023 with her three kids by her side.

Lenore went peacefully joining her husband of 72 years, Don, who passed away in September. To quote her beloved pastor “now she sees clearly, all confusion is gone”. We are comforted knowing that they are together again in God’s presence never to part again.

Lenore was born in Twin Falls to Howard C. and Lois Rodger. She was the big sister to Ella who preceded her in death several years ago. She had lots of cousins growing up and always said she had a wonderful childhood. Her parents were in their 40’s when they finally had kids and were extremely doting and made the two girls the center of their world.

Lenore married Joseph Donald “Don” Everton on December 26, 1950. They had three children: Donna J. Klein, Steven R. Everton (Valerie) and Susan R. Everton. Lenore dearly loved her grandkids, Angela Baker (Louis), Christine Bakeman (Rick), Joe Berria and Ben Berria. Her great grandkids, Alison, Lizzie, MaKenzie and Chase and great great grandson, Oak Lee were the icing on the cake. She was a very loving and attentive grandmother.

Mom was able to stay at home under the care of Harrison’s Hope Hospice and their wonderful staff. We are so grateful for all they did to make her last weeks comfortable. Mom also had Rosa from Home Watch Caregivers who was very sweet and patient with her. We were very fortunate to have found Ingrid Macher who moved into the house and became her companion. Ingrid cared for Mom with love and patience. We have been blessed with an angel in Lisa Small who has cared for mom for several years. We can never repay her love and devotion to both Mom and Dad. Lisa could always make Mom smile and laugh and sometimes even dance.

No services will be held at this time. The family will gather on Mom’s birthday in August to honor our lovely Mother and Grandmother. We are so grateful to have had her in our lives for so long. To leave a condolence visit www.whitereynoldschapel.com.